Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ducey: School mask mandates are ‘toothless and unenforceable’

Governor claims the mandates will not hold up in court
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several Arizona colleges and public school...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several Arizona colleges and public school districts instituted mask mandates.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:43 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several universities, colleges and public school districts instituted mask mandates despite a recently passed state law.

In the last two days, the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Northern Arizona, Pima Community College and Maricopa Community College have said they will require masks indoors when social distancing is not possible.

On Aug. 5, Tucson Unified became the third school district in the state to require masks. TUSD, with around 47,000 students, is by far the largest to go against the state law. The other districts are Phoenix Elementary District (14 schools, 5,000 students) and Phoenix Union High School District (22 schools, 28,000 students).

Gov. Ducey released the following statement on Thursday, Aug. 12.

“COVID has been with us for well over a year and a half now, and Arizonans are educated about it. If they want to wear masks, they should absolutely do so. It’s an individual choice. No one and no law anywhere in Arizona is stopping anyone from wearing masks.

“Ultimately, these mandates are toothless, unenforceable and will not hold up in court. As we’ve said repeatedly, the game-changer in this discussion is the vaccine. It works, it’s widely available and we strongly encourage every eligible Arizonan to get their shot.

“We also strongly believe the FDA should listen to the American Academy of Pediatrics and expand authorization of this life-saving vaccine to children under the age of 12. The FDA needs to ramp up this effort and they need to act quickly.”

HB 2898, enacted in June, prohibits schools from requiring students to become vaccinated or wear masks in the classrooms. The law does not go into effect until Sept. 29.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, several Republican lawmakers asked Ducey to withhold funding from any school district, like TUSD, with a mask mandate. It is unclear if those same lawmakers want the state’s colleges and universities to face the same fate.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area
Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
Pesky insects swarm Tucson
Pesky insects swarm Tucson
TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side
Lawmakers have asked Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funding from any school district, like Tucson...
Tucson Unified could lose students, funding over mask mandate

Latest News

KOLD Chief Investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos is tracking how local school districts are...
PREVIEW: Tracking how local school districts spend CARES Act funding
KOLD First Alert Action Day
ACTION DAYS: Flash flood watch in effect through weekend
President Joe Biden said, according to a study, pharmaceutical companies spent $56 billion more...
Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash
Harvey Weinstein, the 69-year-old convicted rapist and disgraced movie mogul, wears a face mask...
Judge rejects sex assault count against Harvey Weinstein