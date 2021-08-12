Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flooding looks possible this weekend!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slightly drier Thursday, but still plenty of moisture to wring out some heavy-rainers. Steering flow will be weak so slow movement will also lead to heavy rain and flood concerns. Storms look to favor the high terrain mainly across Santa Cruz, eastern Pima and Cochise counties by late afternoon lasting through the evening. Storms look to ramp up Friday afternoon through Saturday with rounds of heavy rain possible, which would lead to more flooding across AZ.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: Action Day. 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Action Day. 70% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

