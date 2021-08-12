Advertise
Health experts ‘disappointed’ in Pima County’s COVID-19 decisions

By Bud Foster
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There are now 386 schoolchildren in Pima County who have contracted COVID-19 and there have been 19 outbreaks and 174 of the cases in the past five days.

It’s one of the reasons why the Pima County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, had three items on its agenda concerning COVID including a mask mandate for kindergarten through the 12th grade.

They all failed. One asked the board to approve a new emergency resolution to replace the one the board allowed to expire because the pandemic was winding down in July. It failed.

The county administrator Chuck Huckelberry outlined reasons for requiring vaccines for county employees as a condition of employment. It too failed.

The mask mandate for kindergarten through 12th grade also failed.

“Disappointed, I think, is the word we’ve all used,” said Judy Rich, the President and CEO of Tucson Medical Center who was advocating for mandatory vaccines.

TMC Is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated by Sept. 1.

And Will Humble, the former Director of the Department of Arizona Health Services, says he’s also disappointed.

“I’m disappointed in this decision…but I’m not disappointed in them,” he said.

The reason he’s not is most of the criticism about the ban on masks and vaccine mandates has been leveled at Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona state Republican lawmakers who passed laws against them.

“With the feckless, irresponsible, ignorant decision made by the legislature and Governor Ducey, I do not want to put a vaccine mandate in place that is essentially toothless,” said District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott.

District 5 Supervisor Adelita Grijalva said she understood that people were upset by her vote against the vaccine mandate but says she was “conflicted”.

Earlier in the week, University of Arizona President Dr. Robert Robbins vented his frustration during a news conference on plans for students returning to campus.

“We’re just limited by state law that we cannot require the vaccine,” he said. “It would be the best thing if we could.”

Rich says 90% of the COVID patients who are admitted to the hospital are unvaccinated.

“They’re scared and many of them tell us they’re ready to be vaccinated,” she said.

But she tells them it won’t help now.

Humble said he would have liked for the county to challenge the state law because he believes the county could win.

He said the county should have said, “No, this will not stand Governor, we’re going to defy this law and try to stop us.

“I would love to have seen that,” Humble said.

