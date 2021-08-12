Man arrested after fatal south side shooting on Aug. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities arrested a man on Wednesday, Aug. 11 after he allegedly shot and killed another man two days earlier.

Tucson police charged Robert Calderon Rosas, 52, with first-degree murder.

Officers say they found Rosas near South 12th Avenue and West Canada Street, took him into custody and interviewed before he was booked into the Pima County Jail.

Police say they were called around 9:45 p.m. to the area of South Liberty Road and West Irvington Road after gunshots were heard near there.

First responders found 37-year-old Domingo Sebastian Molina wounded from at least one gunshot and took him to Banner University Medical Center, where he died hours later.

Detectives say they determined Rosas was responsible after conducting interviews and examining forensic evidence.

