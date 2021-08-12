Pima Community College to require masks starting Monday, Aug. 16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima Community College on Thursday said it will require students and staff to wear masks indoors starting Monday, Aug. 16.

PCC joins the University of Arizona , Arizona State and Northern Arizona in requiring face coverings indoors when social distancing is not possible. UA, ASU and NAU made their announcements Wednesday.

“Based on the changing health conditions and in alignment with guidance from the CDC, the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Pima County Health Department and recent actions by public universities in Arizona, effective Monday, August 16, 2021, we will require face masks to be worn in all indoor spaces where it is not possible to adequately and continuously maintain social distance,” the school wrote in a release.

PCC said the requirement includes: classrooms, labs, student learning spaces, offices, meeting areas, and any indoor areas designated by posted signage, and applies to all employees, students, visitors and vendors.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.