Pipe bomb found near Sierra Vista

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities shut down an area near Sierra Vista after a pedestrian found a pipe bomb early Wednesday, Aug. 11.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, a man called around 7 a.m. to say he had been walking near the intersection of South La Donna Lane and Barataria Boulevard South when he saw what appeared to be an explosive device.

Deputies and the Arizona Department of Public Safety responded to the scene, where they recognized the item as a small pipe bomb with wires running from one end a threaded galvanized pipe with PVC end caps as its body.

Authorities redirected traffic on the two roads for about three hours while they opened the bomb, which contained smokeless and black powders with wires extending into the bomb’s interior.

Police destroyed the powder filler at the scene and pieces of the bomb were taken as evidence.

