Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PREVIEW: Tracking how local school districts spend CARES Act funding

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:51 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Southern Arizona school districts have been granted hundreds of millions of dollars in CARES Act funding.

When and how the money is spent can go a long way in helping our students recover from the pandemic.

KOLD Chief Investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos is tracking how your child’s district is using the funding, though a majority of it is likely go to COVID-19 safety and learning loss programs.

Find out what Valerie has learned so far by watching her first report in the series on KOLD News at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 16.

You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live or by checking the story later tonight.

You can read any of KOLD’s Investigations by going to https://www.kold.com/news/investigate/.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area
Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
Pesky insects swarm Tucson
Pesky insects swarm Tucson
TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side
Lawmakers have asked Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funding from any school district, like Tucson...
Tucson Unified could lose students, funding over mask mandate

Latest News

Starting Monday, Aug. 16, Pima Community College will require students, staff and visitors to...
Pima Community College to require masks starting Monday, Aug. 16
Health experts ‘disappointed’ in Pima County’s COVID-19 decisions
Health experts ‘disappointed’ in Pima County’s COVID-19 decisions
UArizona updated its mask requirements on Wednesday.
UArizona requiring masks in close, indoor quarters
TUSD to offer COVID tests to students
TUSD to offer students weekly COVID-19 tests at school