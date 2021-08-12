Advertise
Rain delays roadwork on Tumamoc Hill

Tumamoc Hill is a popular destination for southern Arizona hikers. (Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:57 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Heavy rainfall has delayed road maintenance on Tumamoc Hill, a popular recreation site on Tucson’s west side.

University of Arizona officials delayed the work to reseal and restripe the 1.5-mile road from Anklam Road to the hill’s summit until Aug. 24-26. The roadwork had originally been scheduled to take place this week.

Crews will close the road at 10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, with reopening planned for 4 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, weather permitting. The road should open in time for the Tucson Indian Center’s 20th Annual Social Pow-wow Tumamoc Hill Challenge scheduled for Aug. 28.

Clark Reddin, director of operations for Tumamoc Hill, said the delay was necessary to allow the road to dry sufficiently for sealing and painting.

“While we welcome the prolific monsoon, all this rain has meant crews have been unable to seal the road surface or to paint new lines,” Reddin said. “We hope by pushing back the project two weeks, the road will have sufficient time to dry out. It’s important to ensure we can properly protect the university’s investment and keep this community asset in top condition.”

The 860-acre ecological reserve on Tumamoc Hill is owned and operated by the University of Arizona in partnership with Pima County.

