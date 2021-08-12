Advertise
Some Tucson Unified students, teachers sweltering in classrooms

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:32 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some Tucson Unified students and teachers have been sweating it out in classrooms.

KOLD News 13 learned that air conditioning systems are not working in at least six schools, with temperatures ranging between 80 to 95 degrees in the classrooms and other areas.

At the start of every school year, the high temperatures place an extra demand on the AC systems, and they constantly go down at various schools.

A source at the school said that there isn’t enough staff to fix the AC’s and they only have four HVAC mechanics.

KOLD News 13 reached out to TUSD and got this response:

“The Operations Department is down multiple HVAC Mechanic positions. We are working diligently to fill our vacancies. The District has also contracted with outside contractors to assist with HVAC repairs. We typically see an increase in HVAC work orders at the start of the school year.”

TUSD recently received millions of federal relief funds, known as ESSER funds, for Covid related issues. KOLD News 13 reached out to the director of grants and federal programs to see if the money could be used for new AC units.

“We’re going to really have to look into that. We were not able to purchase any just because of our immediate needs with ESSER one,” director ,” Jon Lansa said. “ESSER two hasn’t really come up in the planning, but that’s going to be a topic we’re really going to have to dive into as we plan ESSER three.”

So far, the district used the first round of funds for air filtration in all the classrooms.

A timeframe could not be provided as to when the district expects the ACs to be fixed.

This story will be updated as new details become available.

