TUSD to offer students weekly COVID-19 tests at school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tuscon Unified School District parents will soon have the option for their students to have weekly COVID-19 tests at school.

Each classroom will be tested as one pool. The teachers and students of each class will self-swab and their tests will be put in a single tube. If the classroom pool comes back positive, then the Pima County Health Department will direct the school on the next steps.

“If we find out that day, we are going to start our investigation process and ask anyone experiencing symptoms to get an additional test,” Heather McGovern, the PCHD program manager for epidemiology.

She says it’s unlikely every student and teacher in the classroom will need to be retested, nor will an entire classroom have to quarantine. Administering a second test will depend on several variables.

“How are the kids podded through the day? How is the school laid out? What is their ventilation system like? Our goal is to keep the kids in the classroom as much as possible,” she said.

We asked a TUSD parent, waiting to pick up his kids from school, about the pool testing. He says each child should be tested individually from the start and has concerns of whether children can self-swab.

“They might not go as deep as they need to,” he said. “A child doesn’t know the requirements or they’re not a professional to determine how deep to go and get the accurate mucus to do the tests.”

GINKGO Bioworks, the company running the school COVID testing, has programs in more than 1000 schools nationwide. They’ve found most students don’t have issues testing on their own.

“It’s not one of the ones that go way up in your nose. It’s very shallow,” said Tim Lyden, the vice president of GINKGO Bioworks.

He says the pool method is faster and more cost-efficient. Pool test results come back in less than 24 hours. The testing is optional for everyone. Parents or guardians must fill out an opt-in form. TUSD plans to start with a pilot program and roll out to the entire district by the end of September.

