Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

UArizona requiring masks in close, indoor quarters

UArizona updated its mask requirements on Wednesday.
UArizona updated its mask requirements on Wednesday.(Source: University of Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:56 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is now requiring masks indoors if social distancing is not possible.

According to a letter sent to faculty and students by university President Robert Robbins, masks are required in all indoor spaces where it isn’t possible to “adequately and continuously,” maintain social distance.

Administrators say they will share more details in the coming week.

The university’s decision comes the same day Arizona State University announced its mask mandate for campus buildings.

Robbins said earlier this week he strongly urged students and faculty to wear masks on campus and get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First responders from Northwest and Golder Ranch fire districts were called to the Canyon del...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Several rescued from flooded washes; Tucson church struck by lightning
No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Crash involving school bus turns fatal
The Pima County Board of Supervisors rejected a proposed mask mandate for public schools during...
Pima County rejects mask mandate for schools, vaccine requirement for county employees
TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side
Tucson police are seeking leads in the murder of Domingo Molina.
One dead in shooting on Tucson’s south side

Latest News

TUSD sweats it out
Some Tucson Unified students, teachers sweltering in classrooms
Authorities shut down an area near Sierra Vista after a caller reported spotting an explosive...
Pipe bomb found near Sierra Vista
Robert Calderon Rosas faces a first-degree murder charge in the Aug. 9 death of Domingo Molina.
Man arrested after fatal south side shooting on Aug. 9
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns