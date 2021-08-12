UArizona requiring masks in close, indoor quarters

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is now requiring masks indoors if social distancing is not possible.

According to a letter sent to faculty and students by university President Robert Robbins, masks are required in all indoor spaces where it isn’t possible to “adequately and continuously,” maintain social distance.

Administrators say they will share more details in the coming week.

The university’s decision comes the same day Arizona State University announced its mask mandate for campus buildings.

Robbins said earlier this week he strongly urged students and faculty to wear masks on campus and get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.