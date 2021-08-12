Advertise
US 60 damaged by flood, closed between Superior, Miami

US 60 is closed between Milepost 226 at State Route 177 in Superior and Milepost 243 at the...
US 60 is closed between Milepost 226 at State Route 177 in Superior and Milepost 243 at the west side of Miami.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers should plan for an extended closure of US 60 between Superior and Miami as the Arizona Department of Transportation works to repair flood damage along the highway.

The closure is between Milepost 226 at State Route 177 in Superior and Milepost 243 at the west side of Miami, with drivers detoured onto SR 77 and SR 177 through Winkelman. The roughly 70-mile detour includes a 10 percent grade and will significantly increase travel time.

ADOT maintenance crews are planning 24-hour operations to repair the roadway at the Bloody Tanks Wash, which is about 1 mile west of the closure in Miami. The repair will require an estimated 300 truckloads of boulders to shore up the highway so it can safely reopen.

Drivers can check road conditions at AZ511.gov or by following ADOT on Twitter, Facebook or with the ADOT Alerts app.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

