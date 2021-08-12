Advertise
WATCH: Video shows two washes colliding

By Dan Marries
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Our own KOLD News 13 anchor Dan marries shot video of two washes colliding.

This is what happens when they come together where the Rillito River begins, near River Road and Craycroft on the north side.

In the video, the two distinct colors of water are easy to see.

The darker one is the Tanque Verde Wash and the milkier, creamy colored water, is coming from the Pantano Wash.

Sabino Creek feeds into the Tanque Verde bringing with it debris and ash from the burn scar of last year’s Bighorn Fire.

The lighter colored water in the Pantano originates in the Rincon Mountains and includes flows from Cienega Creek.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

