Authorities: Armed man stole prescription drugs from Walgreens near Vail

Deputies say this man robbed a Walgreens near Vail last week.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help to find the suspect of a robbery at a pharmacy near Vail last week.

Authorities said they were called shortly before 8:30 p.m. to the Walgreens on East Colossal Cave Road in response to a robbery.

According to detectives, the suspect pulled out a handgun, jumped over the counter, demanded “lean” and “Oxy,” and put the items in a trash bag before running out of the store.

Deputies described the suspect as a man standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-10, and wearing a white shirt tied around his face, a light tan long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or make an anonymous report by calling or texting 88-CRIME or online HERE.

