Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
When washes collide
WATCH: Video shows two washes colliding
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several Arizona colleges and public school...
Ducey: School mask mandates are ‘toothless and unenforceable’
No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area
Robert Calderon Rosas faces a first-degree murder charge in the Aug. 9 death of Domingo Molina.
Man arrested after deadly south-side shooting on Aug. 9

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
After months of sexual harassment allegations and calls for resignation, Andrew Cuomo announced...
New York Assembly to suspend Cuomo impeachment investigation
U.S. Census 2020
Census: Phoenix, Goodyear, Buckeye among fastest growing
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but, right now the youngest...
Tips for protecting children from delta variant
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
US allows extra COVID vaccine doses for some. Now what?