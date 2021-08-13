Advertise
DC military base on lockdown after report of armed person

FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military base in Washington. A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base. Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, that the base was being placed on lockdown.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A military base in Washington has been placed on lockdown after a report that an armed person was spotted on the base.

Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling posted a note on its Facebook page on Friday that the base was being placed on lockdown. The notice said the person was spotted on the south side of the base and that anyone who encounters the person should run and hide.

The Facebook notice said the “description of the individual” being sought “is a black male with a medium build carrying a Gucci bag.”

Posted by Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Friday, August 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

