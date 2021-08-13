FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Sunday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flash Flood Watch active for all southeast Arizona through Sunday 5 PM. Rounds of heavy rainfall today through Saturday night will bring widespread flooding concerns. Strong damaging wind and frequent lightning with some storms. Overnight and morning showers and storms are a strong possibility. Temperatures remain 10 to 12 degrees below average.

FRIDAY: Action Day. 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 70% rain/storm chance. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Action Day. 50% rain/storm chance. 70% PM. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Action Day. 50% rain/storm chance. 40% PM. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. 50% PM. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. 40% PM. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance with highs in the low 90s.

