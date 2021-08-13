Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch in place through Sunday!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:11 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flash Flood Watch active for all southeast Arizona through Sunday 5 PM. Rounds of heavy rainfall today through Saturday night will bring widespread flooding concerns. Strong damaging wind and frequent lightning with some storms. Overnight and morning showers and storms are a strong possibility. Temperatures remain 10 to 12 degrees below average.

FRIDAY: Action Day. 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 70% rain/storm chance. Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Action Day. 50% rain/storm chance. 70% PM. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Action Day. 50% rain/storm chance. 40% PM. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. 50% PM. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. 40% PM. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% rain/storm chance with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
When washes collide
WATCH: Video shows two washes colliding
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several Arizona colleges and public school...
Ducey: School mask mandates are ‘toothless and unenforceable’
Robert Calderon Rosas faces a first-degree murder charge in the Aug. 9 death of Domingo Molina.
Man arrested after deadly south-side shooting on Aug. 9
No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 13th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 13th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash Flood Watch through Sunday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2021
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 12, 2021