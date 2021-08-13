Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Infrastructure bill brings billions to Arizona, Tucson

Must still pass the House
By Bud Foster
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:01 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Just a day after the US Senate passed the $1 Trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, Sen. Mark Kelly was home in Tucson touting its success and the value to the region.

Who hasn’t, he said, sat in traffic on Interstate 10 for up to several hours because of an accident?

“There are no access roads on I-10,” he said. “We need to fix that.”

According to Sen. Kelly, the infrastructure bill will cut a $5.3 billion check to the Arizona Department of Transportation to, in part, fix the problem.

The financial breakdown also shows Tucson transit will get $118 million for SunTran and Sun Link, the modern streetcar.

“Public infrastructure leverages private investment,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

She points out the $180 million invested in the Modern Streetcar has resulted in nearly $1 billion in private investment in downtown Tucson.

There will be another $10 million to help the city clean PFAS out of the cities drinking water.

Amtrak will be awarded $66 billion to improve its lines and add new routes, including a passenger route between Tucson and Phoenix which will run three times a ay.

The $110 billion for roads and bridges will help Tucson build some projects which are badly needed but so far have not been funded.

“It would help us here in Tucson to build the Drexel bridge across the Santa Cruz River,” Mayor Romero said. “A much needed connector would support enhanced economic vitality.”

It would also connect east to west relieving much traffic congestion.

“This is a great moment in our country’s history in regards to Democrats and Republicans working together across the aisle to do something really positive for our country,” said Senator Kelly who was one of the two dozen Senators who worked on the bill every day for three weeks.

The bill now goes to the House where the Democrats hold a slight majority.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area
Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
Pesky insects swarm Tucson
Pesky insects swarm Tucson
TPD seeking suspect in armed robbery on Tucson’s east side
Lawmakers have asked Gov. Doug Ducey to withhold funding from any school district, like Tucson...
Tucson Unified could lose students, funding over mask mandate

Latest News

KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12
KOLD News at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12
Tucson man continues good deeds as he overcomes kidney disease
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Tucson man feeds homeless, runs toy drives despite kidney disease
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
Nearly 390,000 Afghans have been newly displaced due to the renewed conflict.
US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation