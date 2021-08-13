Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

MyPillow CEO says aggressive poke led to attack claim

Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According...
Mike Lindell said he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night. According to the MyPillow CEO, the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”(Source: KSFY, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:56 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says he was aggressively poked by someone seeking a selfie in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, this week, which led him to say he was attacked.

Lindell, who hosted an election fraud symposium in the city this week, told the conservative talk show, FlashPoint, that he was approached by a man who wanted a photo on Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported.

Lindell says the man put his arm around him and “jammed” his finger to “where it was just piercing pain.”

The Sioux Falls Police Department says it is investigating a report of an assault at a hotel near the symposium.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
When washes collide
WATCH: Video shows two washes colliding
Crime scene tape
Truck driver wounded in road-rage shooting on I-10 in Tucson
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several Arizona colleges and public school...
Ducey: School mask mandates are ‘toothless and unenforceable’
No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Oregon’s governor will deploy up to 1,500 National Guard troops to support hospitals as COVID...
COVID-stricken Oregon deploys National Guard to hospitals
FILE - This April 17, 2013, file photo shows the gate for the Anacostia-Bolling joint military...
DC military base locked down until armed man detained
FILE - Nanci Griffith performs during the ACLU Freedom Concert Oct. 4, 2004, in New York....
Grammy-winning folk singer-songwriter Nanci Griffith dies
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places