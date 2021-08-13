Pedestrian dies days after getting hit near Valencia, Sixth Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman died days after getting hit by a vehicle near Valencia and South Sixth Avenue in Tucson.

On Aug. 13, the Tucson Police Department was told Jessica Renee Morgan, 32, died from her injuries.

Morgan was hit by a vehicle while crossing Valencia late Aug. 5.

The TPD said Morgan was near or in a bicycle crossing, but the HAWK light was not used.

The driver stayed at the scene and was not impaired, according to TPD.

The investigation is ongoing, but no citations or charges have been issued.

