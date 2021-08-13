SRP: Monsoon flows into reservoirs surpassed winter runoff

PHOENIX (AP) - The Salt River Project says monsoon water flows into the utility’s reservoirs on the Salt and Verde rivers this year have topped the “paltry” amount of winter runoff earlier this year.

The SRP on Thursday, Aug. 12, estimated monsoon flows so far his summer at 125,000 acre-feet, well above the 103,000 acre-feet of water that flowed into the reservoirs between Jan. 1 and May 31.

An acre-foot of water measures the amount of water that would cover an acre of land at a depth of one foot.

SRP spokeswoman Patty Garcia-Likens says most of each year’s inflows into the reservoirs usually come from snowmelt but that this year’s monsoon has been active and productive.

