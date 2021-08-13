Three arrested after confrontation over COVID-19 policy at Walden Grove High School

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sahuarita police arrested three people for trespassing after refusing to leave Walden Grove High School on Friday, Aug. 13.

The three were part of a group of eight who wanted to meet with the principal to discuss a student who was prohibited from returning to the school after possibly being exposed to a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sahuarita Unified School District has a policy that requires a person subject to such exposure to separate from the school campus.

According to police, the group met briefly with WGHS principal Teresa Hill, who asked them to leave the school property. The group refused to leave, even after police arrived and tried to mediate a solution.

One juvenile and two adults refused to leave and were arrested for trespassing. The adults were identified as Damian Majuta, 48, and Jennifer Majuta, 46, both of Sahuarita. The juvenile’s identity was not released.

The other adults in the group left the school property after the three arrests.

