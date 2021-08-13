Truck driver wounded in road-rage shooting on I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The driver of a landscaping truck was wounded in an apparent road-road shooting in Tucson early Friday, Aug. 13, according to Arizona DPS.

The victim had shrapnel injuries that weren’t life-threatening after being shot while driving eastbound on Interstate 10 near the Kolb Road interchange in southeastern Tucson at about 5:30 a.m., said DPS spokesman Bart Graves.

No description of the shooter was immediately available but that person reportedly fired an assault rifle from a white car that might be a Toyota or Mazda, Graves said.

It wasn’t known whether the shooter was the car’s driver or a passenger and no information was immediately available on circumstances leading up to the shooting, Grave said.

Graves said detectives asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or had information about it to call 911 or 88-CRIME. You can also go to www.88crime.org .

