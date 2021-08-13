Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson may require vaccinations for city employees starting Aug. 24

Those who fail to obtain waiver or get first dose could be suspended without pay for eight days
The city of Tucson may require staff get vaccinated as a “condition of continued employment.”
The city of Tucson may require staff get vaccinated as a “condition of continued employment.”
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:53 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson City Council is hosting a special meeting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

The only item on the agenda -- discuss and vote on an ordinance that would require staff get vaccinated as a “condition of continued employment.”

The meeting will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofTucson. KOLD’s Bud Foster will cover the meeting and report on the results. You can watch Bud live at www.kold.com/live.

According to the city, around 1,000 of its 4,500 employees are unvaccinated.

KOLD Coronavirus Coverage

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega has recommended the council and Mayor Regina Romero approve the ordinance.

Several large governmental agencies -- U.S. federal, New York and California -- have said they will require at least some employees get vaccinated. Large private companies -- like Google, Facebook and the NFL -- have done the same.

Banner Health and TMC HealthCare, two of the largest health employers in Arizona, recently announced they would also require the vaccine.

If passed, Tucson employees will have until Tuesday, Aug. 24, to get at least one dose of the approved vaccines. If an employee doesn’t do that or doesn’t obtain a waiver, they could be suspended without pay for eight days.

Employees who refuse to get vaccinated could also face “mandatory testing, restrictions on eligibility for certain assignments, enhanced mask-wearing requirements and more.”

There is a caveat in the ordinance though.

If at least half of the 1,000 unvaccinated employees get their shot by Friday, Aug. 20, the policy would not go into effect.

The ordinance would also let the city offer incentives, like additional leave/time off, for those who get vaccinated.

According to Ortega, the city has the legal right to require the vaccine.

“The City of Tucson, as an employer, may lawfully compel its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and/or to get regular testing to determine any COVID-19 infection, subject to legally required exemptions and/or accommodations based upon medical conditions/disabilities and sincerely held religious beliefs,” he wrote in a letter to the council and mayor. “The policies and requirements as proposed incorporate these legal requirements. The City Attorney has reviewed and approved all components of the policies

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
When washes collide
WATCH: Video shows two washes colliding
Crime scene tape
Truck driver wounded in road-rage shooting on I-10 in Tucson
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several Arizona colleges and public school...
Ducey: School mask mandates are ‘toothless and unenforceable’
No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area

Latest News

The Pima Animal Care Center has about 550 dogs ready to be adopted. There are roughly 700...
Pima Animal Care Center overflowing with animals before evictions resume
Fact Finders: long-haul COVID in kids
FACT FINDERS: Long-haul COVID in kids
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several Arizona colleges and public school...
Ducey: School mask mandates are ‘toothless and unenforceable’
President Joe Biden said, according to a study, pharmaceutical companies spent $56 billion more...
Biden proposes negotiating ‘fair price’ on prescription drugs