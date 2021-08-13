Tucson may require vaccinations for city employees starting Aug. 24

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson City Council is hosting a special meeting at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13.

The only item on the agenda -- discuss and vote on an ordinance that would require staff get vaccinated as a “condition of continued employment.”

The meeting will be streamed at https://www.youtube.com/user/CityofTucson .

According to the city, around 1,000 of its 4,500 employees are unvaccinated.

Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega has recommended the council and Mayor Regina Romero approve the ordinance.

Several large governmental agencies -- U.S. federal, New York and California -- have said they will require at least some employees get vaccinated. Large private companies -- like Google, Facebook and the NFL -- have done the same.

Banner Health and TMC HealthCare , two of the largest health employers in Arizona, recently announced they would also require the vaccine.

If passed, Tucson employees will have until Tuesday, Aug. 24, to get at least one dose of the approved vaccines. If an employee doesn’t do that or doesn’t obtain a waiver, they could be suspended without pay for eight days.

Employees who refuse to get vaccinated could also face “mandatory testing, restrictions on eligibility for certain assignments, enhanced mask-wearing requirements and more.”

There is a caveat in the ordinance though.

If at least half of the 1,000 unvaccinated employees get their shot by Friday, Aug. 20, the policy would not go into effect.

The ordinance would also let the city offer incentives, like additional leave/time off, for those who get vaccinated.

According to Ortega, the city has the legal right to require the vaccine.

“The City of Tucson, as an employer, may lawfully compel its employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and/or to get regular testing to determine any COVID-19 infection, subject to legally required exemptions and/or accommodations based upon medical conditions/disabilities and sincerely held religious beliefs,” he wrote in a letter to the council and mayor. “The policies and requirements as proposed incorporate these legal requirements. The City Attorney has reviewed and approved all components of the policies

