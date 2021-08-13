Yavapai County sheriff gets citation after drinking, boating

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) - Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes is apologizing after being issued a citation after drinking during a day of boating at Lake Powell in northern Arizona.

Rhodes told The Daily Courier that National Park Service officers on Aug. 7 issued him a misdemeanor alleging that he operated a boat while under the influence.

Rhodes said the incident occurred at the Wahweap Marina at the end of a day of boating that included drinking. The first-term sheriff said in a statement that he deeply regretted his actions and has learned from his mistake.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said Rhodes had tried unsuccessfully to help a friend park a boat, clipping another boat.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)