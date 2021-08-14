Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

FACT FINDERS: Long-haul COVID-19 possible in breakthrough cases

By Wendi Redman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:14 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For those who are vaccinated but still come down with a case of COVID, what are the chances of developing long-haul COVID?

The head of the Immunobiology Department at the University of Arizona, Dr. Janko Nikolich-Zugich, says patients who are vaccinated and have a breakthrough infection of COVID it is possible you could have lingering symptoms. Those symptoms are often referred to as long-haul COVID or long-COVID. However, Dr. Nikolich-Zugich believes the vaccine may be helpful even after a COVID infection.

”In fact, what has happened is that there have been a number of people who have actually had long-COVID, got the vaccine and their symptoms did improve or have gone out altogether. So, based on that, I would expect that people who are vaccinated should they get a breakthrough case would be less likely to get long-COVID,” he said.

However, he says there are some big questions right now about long-haul COVID: If you are immunocompromised, are you more likely to have long-term symptoms since your body may not have mounted a big response to the vaccine? Also, do genetics play a role?

He says finding these answers is urgent. It’s also complicated, in part, because there are so many kinds of long-term symptoms affecting many different parts of the body.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Truck driver wounded in road-rage shooting on I-10 in Tucson
Salvador Ricardo Blancas is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the...
One killed in early morning shooting on Speedway
When washes collide
WATCH: Video shows two washes colliding
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey broke his silence after several Arizona colleges and public school...
Ducey: School mask mandates are ‘toothless and unenforceable’
No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash on Valencia Road Wednesday morning,...
UPDATE: Three-vehicle crash involving school bus turns fatal in Tucson area

Latest News

Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
The trails closed this morning and will be closed for the time being
Coronado National Forest closes trails in anticipation for storms and flash flooding
Nights at the Desert Museum coming back next month
Nights at the Desert Museum coming back next month
The trails closed Friday morning and will be closed for the time being—the forest service says...
Coronado National Forest closes trails in anticipation for storms and flash flooding