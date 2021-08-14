FACT FINDERS: Long-haul COVID-19 possible in breakthrough cases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For those who are vaccinated but still come down with a case of COVID, what are the chances of developing long-haul COVID?

The head of the Immunobiology Department at the University of Arizona, Dr. Janko Nikolich-Zugich, says patients who are vaccinated and have a breakthrough infection of COVID it is possible you could have lingering symptoms. Those symptoms are often referred to as long-haul COVID or long-COVID. However, Dr. Nikolich-Zugich believes the vaccine may be helpful even after a COVID infection.

”In fact, what has happened is that there have been a number of people who have actually had long-COVID, got the vaccine and their symptoms did improve or have gone out altogether. So, based on that, I would expect that people who are vaccinated should they get a breakthrough case would be less likely to get long-COVID,” he said.

However, he says there are some big questions right now about long-haul COVID: If you are immunocompromised, are you more likely to have long-term symptoms since your body may not have mounted a big response to the vaccine? Also, do genetics play a role?

He says finding these answers is urgent. It’s also complicated, in part, because there are so many kinds of long-term symptoms affecting many different parts of the body.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.