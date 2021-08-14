Advertise
Nights at the Desert Museum coming back next month

By Wendi Redman
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:55 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All this rain lately is creating a different view at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum: Saturday nights at the museum are back!

On the first night, Aug. 14, the museum will be open until 9 p.m.

Visitors can see how the desert comes alive at night when the nocturnal animals wake up. Bats, beavers, and scorpions are just some of the creatures you can check out. This year, the landscape looks a little different because all of the monsoon rain.

”It’s a great time to get out and see the museum when it’s a little bit cooler and the plant growth as you can imagine has been tremendous,” said Kim Franklin, the Conservation Science Manager at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum. “It’s a great time to go see the museum lush and in flower.”

It will also look a little different with certain health modification due to the pandemic.

For more information, click HERE.

