Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

No pediatric ICU beds available in Dallas amid COVID-19 surge

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:50 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - A top county official says there are no available pediatric intensive care beds in the Dallas area, with hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says ICU beds for children are at capacity in the 19-county area in and around Dallas.

If a parent is seeking care for a sick or injured child, Jenkins says: “Your child will wait for another child to die. Your child will just not get on a ventilator. Your child will be care-flighted to Temple or Oklahoma City or wherever we can find them a bed, but they won’t be getting one here unless one clears.”

This week, Jenkins signed an executive order requiring masks be worn inside schools, county buildings and businesses after a judge granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order banning such mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Truck driver wounded in road-rage shooting on I-10 in Tucson
Sahuarita police arrested three people for trespassing at Walden Grove High School on Friday,...
Three arrested after confrontation over COVID-19 policy at Walden Grove High School
Infrastructure bill benefits for Arizona
Infrastructure bill brings billions to Arizona, Tucson
Tucsonan stars in new TV series
Tucsonan lands role in new TV show ‘Reservation Dogs’
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14,...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Flash flood watch in effect through weekend

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
With hospitals overwhelmed by a surge in coronavirus cases, ICU beds for children are at...
Dallas official warns no ICU beds left for children due to COVID surge
Local fire agencies prepare for swift-water rescues
Local fire agencies prepare for swift-water rescues
Local fire agencies prepare for swift-water rescues
Local fire agencies prepare for swift-water rescues