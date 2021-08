TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An early morning RV fire is now under investigation.

According to the Northwest Fire Department Twitter page, the fire broke on I-10 in Marana early Saturday morning.

Northwest Fire crews responded to a RV fire on I-10 in Marana around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. No injuries reported, cause under investigation. pic.twitter.com/zF01wUbYKS — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) August 14, 2021

They confirm no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still unclear.

