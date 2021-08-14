Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

President Biden praises Arizona, Florida school chiefs on mask-wearing

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden has commended the leadership of two Arizona and Florida school district superintendents after the districts’ boards recently implemented mask requirements in defiance of their Republican governors.

Biden spoke separately by phone Friday with Superintendent Chad Gestson of the Phoenix Union High School District and interim Superintendent Vickie Cartwright of Broward County Public School, the White House said in a statement Saturday.

The statement said the Democratic president and the superintendents discussed “their shared commitment to getting all students back in safe, full-time in-person learning this school year” and that the president “commended their leadership and courage to do the right thing for the health and well-being of their students, teachers, and schools.”

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in June signed into law budget legislation enacted by the Republican-led Legislature to prohibit school districts from requiring masks.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued orders to block school mask mandates, dictating school districts should allow parents to opt out if they don’t want their children to wear masks in classrooms.

Both states’ restrictions face pending court challenges.

Biden’s reported comments drew criticism from a Republican state legislator who said the Democratic president was “promoting lawlessness.”

“President Biden knows how unpopular a national mask mandate is so he’s chosen instead to exploit our children & use school districts to do his dirty work,” Arizona state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita said in a Twitter thread. “It’s truly sad to see the (president) encourage our supposed educational leaders to break the law.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Crime scene tape
Truck driver wounded in road-rage shooting on I-10 in Tucson
Sahuarita police arrested three people for trespassing at Walden Grove High School on Friday,...
Three arrested after confrontation over COVID-19 policy at Walden Grove High School
Infrastructure bill benefits for Arizona
Infrastructure bill brings billions to Arizona, Tucson
Tucsonan stars in new TV series
Tucsonan lands role in new TV show ‘Reservation Dogs’
The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14,...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Flash Flood Warning issued for southeastern Pinal County

Latest News

The KOLD First Alert Weather Team has issued Action Days for Friday and Saturday, Aug. 13-14,...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Flash Flood Warning issued for southeastern Pinal County
Pima County road closures
Officers investigating single-vehicle collision on Cortaro Farms, Oldfather
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 3,418 new cases of COVID-19; 18,462 total deaths