State of emergency declared in Gila Bend after severe flooding

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Town leaders are declaring a state of emergency for Gila Bend after Monsoon 2021 made its way through the area causing severe flooding.

A STATE OF EMERGENCY has been declared for the Town of Gila Bend by Mayor Chris Riggs due to the severe flooding that...

Posted by Town of Gila Bend on Saturday, August 14, 2021

According to their Facebook page, the Gila Bend Community Center is open as a temporary shelter, and officials say the American Red Cross is on its way to help residents impacted by the storm.

Arizona Department of Transportation is also closing SR 238 from Gila Bend to Maricopa because of flooding. Drivers are being encouraged to find an alternate route and check az511.com before hitting the road.

SR 238 from Gila Bend to Maricopa is closed in both directions due to flooding. Travelers need to seek an alternative...

Posted by Town of Gila Bend on Saturday, August 14, 2021

Any resident in need of help is asked to call 928-683-2244.

