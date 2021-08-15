Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch has been extended for all of southern Arizona through early Tuesday morning

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:26 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storms will begin to develop off of the higher terrain north and east of Tucson tomorrow afternoon and continue to migrate towards the southwest throughout the evening. Heavy rain, flash flooding, strong to severe winds all possible. Storm chances wind down towards the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20% rain/storm chance with an overnight low in the low-70s.

MONDAY: First Alert Action Day. 50% rain/storm increasing throughout the evening. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 60% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

