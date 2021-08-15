Advertise
At least one home on fire after possible gas line break in Coolidge

(Source: AP)
By Jessica Goodman
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
COOLIDGE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirms a gas line break possibly caused a large fire near the SR 87 and East Randolph sparked a large fire Sunday morning, Aug. 15.

PCSO says the fire happened around 5:45 a.m. They received numerous calls from residents in the area regarding a possible explosion. PCSO says it was likely a gas line break that caused the fire.

The scene remains active and there is at least one home is on fire. The investigation is ongoing.

Arizona Department of Transportation says SR 87 is closed in both directions south of Coolidge because of the fire.

