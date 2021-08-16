Catalina Foothills, Amphi to require masks starting Tuesday, Aug. 17

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled Monday that local school districts can issue mask mandates, at least for a while longer.

According to Fox 10 Phoenix , Judge Randall Warner sided with Phoenix Union in a lawsuit over its mask mandate.

Arizona lawmakers passed HB 2898, which prohibits public schools from requiring face masks, in early June but the law does not go into effect until Sept. 29.

Fox 10′s Matt Galka said Warner ruled “the retroactivity clause in the school mask mandate ban does not equate to an emergency clause putting it into effect immediately.”

Before Warner’s decision, the Tucson Unified School District was the only one in southern Arizona to issue a mask mandate. After the ruling, the Catalina Foothills Unified School District and Amphi Public Schools said they will require masks starting Tuesday, Aug. 17.

KOLD News 13 reached out to other school districts in southern Arizona to see if any will be following suit. Below is a breakdown as of 4 p.m. Monday.

Sunnyside Unified: The district said masks are recommended, but not required. “A decision to change our stance on mask policy in response to today’s ruling has not been made. This is something our Governing Board will have to take into consideration and discuss further before any decision is made.”

Amphi Public Schools: The district said it will require “staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while indoors on district property and on district buses, beginning Tuesday, Aug. 17.”

Vail Unified: The district said it has no plans to require masks.

Marana Unified: The district said it is talking with its legal team and members of the governing board. They will update everyone if the policy changes.

Sahuarita Unified: No response as of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Sierra Vista Unified: No response as of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Nogales Unified: No response as of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Flowing Wells: No response as of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Catalina Foothills: The district said it will require “indoor masking by all students, staff, teachers, and visitors/volunteers on all CFSD campuses, regardless of vaccination status,” starting Tuesday, Aug. 17. The district said masks will be optional outdoors.

Douglas Unified: No response as of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

