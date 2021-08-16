Advertise
Check your tickets: $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Vail

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in southern Arizona.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at Quik Mart at 13142 E. Colossal Cave Road in Vail for the Aug. 14 drawing. 

The lucky player matched four out of the five numbers, and the Powerball number. The winning numbers for the Saturday, Aug. 14, drawing were: 6, 21, 49, 65, 67; Powerball 18.

