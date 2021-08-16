Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”(Source: Disney, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her dog were stranded in a flooded wash on Camino de la Tierra on Saturday night,...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Flash Flood Watch in effect until Tuesday; Watch dramatic swift-water rescue
Protesting vaccines outside of TMC
Hundreds gather outside of Tucson Medical Center protesting mandatory vaccines
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Police believe father, daughter killed in gas line explosion in Coolidge
2 dead, 30 people rescued from rooftops in Gila Bend due to heavy floods
Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey issues order to strengthen enforcement against vaccine mandates

Latest News

Director of the National Institutes of Health Dr. Francis Collins.
NIH Director: Young kids getting sick, some dying, from delta variant
The AzMerit scores are coming in for school districts across southern Arizona.
PREVIEW: Is your child’s school making the grade?
Stills capture the destruction a 7.2 earthquake left in Haiti (Source: JCOM Haiti via CNN...
Haiti quake death toll rises to 1,419, injured now at 6,000
The AzMerit scores are coming in for school districts across southern Arizona.
PREVIEW: Is your child’s school making the grade?
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace