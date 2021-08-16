Advertise
Douglas police investigate man’s death as homicide

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Douglas police are investigating a homicide on Fourth Street.

According to the Douglas Police Department, an unresponsive man was found in a home in the 1300 block of Fourth Street on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 15.

Arriving officers arrived found the man had signs of trauma.

Douglas Fire Department evaluated the victim and determined he was deceased. His identity has not been released.

DPD is investigating the incident as a homicide. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Douglas police at (520) 417-7550 or 88-CRIME.

