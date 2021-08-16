FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flash flood watch extended through 2am Tuesday!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Storms will begin to develop off of the higher terrain north and east of Tucson tomorrow afternoon and continue to migrate towards the southwest throughout the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has southern Arizona under a marginal risk for severe storms tomorrow. Heavy rain, flash flooding, strong to severe winds all possible. Storm chances wind down towards the end of the week.

MONDAY: First Alert Action Day. 40% rain/storm increasing throughout the evening. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 70% rain/storm chance with an overnight low in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

