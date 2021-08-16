Gov. Ducey issues order to strengthen enforcement against vaccine mandates

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday, Aug. 16, issued an Executive Order to strengthen enforcement against vaccine mandates by local governments. The order also ensures those employed by a local government can use earned sick leave due to COVID-19 exposure.

“We encourage all Arizonans to get the vaccine — it’s safe, effective and free,” Ducey said. “But getting it is a personal choice, and we will not allow discrimination based on vaccination status.”

On Aug. 13, the Tucson City Council voted to require city staff to get vaccinated as a “ condition of continued employment .” Under the ordinance , employees have until Aug. 24 to get at least one dose of the approved vaccines. If an employee doesn’t do that or doesn’t obtain a waiver, they could be suspended without pay for five days.

Specifically, the Governor’s Executive Order states:

Any county, city, town or political subdivision official that implements a vaccine mandate contrary to the authorities outlined in this order, is in violation of A.R.S. 36-114 and 36-184 and such actions are punishable by a class 3 misdemeanor and subject to legal action by individuals for violation of their rights under Arizona law; and

Any county, city, town or political subdivision official that fails to provide earned sick leave to an employee if it is recommended that the employee stay home due to exposure to COVID-19, is in violation of the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act and action may be taken by individuals pursuant to the Act in the courts or through the Industrial Commission.

Arizona’s Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act provides that earned paid sick time shall be provided for employees when the individual is a risk to the community’s public health. This includes quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure, whether or not the individual is vaccinated from the virus.

