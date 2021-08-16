Advertise
Lawsuit accuses Bob Dylan of sexual abuse of 12-year-old girl in 1965

Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988....
Bob Dylan has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988. He won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – Bob Dylan is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl more than 56 years ago in a lawsuit filed Friday.

The court documents say the alleged abuse occurred over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

Dylan, whose real name is Robert Zimmerman, “befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff … to lower inhibitions with the object of sexually abusing her, which he did, coupled with the provision of drugs, alcohol and, threats of physical violence, leaving her emotionally scarred and psychologically damaged to this day,” the lawsuit claims.

The plaintiff is only identified as “J.C.” in the court documents. She now lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, according to the lawsuit.

“This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended,” a spokesperson for Dylan told USA Today and The Guardian.

The 80-year-old singer/songwriter has won 10 Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1988.

Dylan won the Nobel Prize in Literature for 2016.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

