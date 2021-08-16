LIVE STORM BLOG: Flash flood warning for Parts of Pima County until 1:45 a.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a flash flood warning for areas west of Tucson until 1:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

NWS Tucson meteorologists say the floods could cause flooding in small creeks and streams, urban areas and roads. Areas under the warning include Marana, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates and Picture Rocks.

Nearly 20,000 people live in the area under the warning.

NWS Tucson urges those in the area to get to higher ground immediately, and motorists are warned against driving through flooded roads.

Flash Flood Warning including Picture Rocks AZ, Rillito AZ until 1:45 AM MST pic.twitter.com/SOWETroUzW — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) August 17, 2021

Swift-water rescue at Camino de la Tierra

It has been a busy weekend across southern Arizona.

On Saturday, Northwest Fire rescued a woman and her dog at Camino de la Tierra, just south of River Road, around 9 p.m.

Crews from NWFD and Tucson Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at about 8 p.m.

According to information from NWFD, crews could not reach the vehicle by foot because of the depth and speed of the water.

Power lines in the area prohibited a helicopter from assisting with the rescue. Finally, TFD crews were able to extend a ladder far enough to get a life vest and rescue ring to the woman, and they were able to pull her and her dog to safety.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Tucson Police Department also contributed to this rescue effort.

Monsoon 2021 Update

Monsoon 2021 is the third wettest in history with almost a foot of rain already for southern Arizona.

The season doesn’t end until Sept. 30 so we could easily surpass the all-time mark of 13.84 inches set in 1964.

As of Saturday night, we have received 11.30 inches.

Top 5 Wettest Monsoons(Erin Christiansen) ((Erin Christiansen))

Coronado National Forest Closures

The Coronado National Forest on Friday, Aug. 13, announced the temporary closure of some areas ahead of the storms. There have been several instances of hikers getting trapped by floodwaters over the last few weeks.

Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

Sabino Canyon Road, closed at Bridge 1 upstream of Rattlesnake Canyon

Bear Canyon Road at the Sabino Creek crossing

Pusch Ridge Wilderness

Pima Canyon Trail

Finger Rock Trail

Ventana Trail

Pontatoc Trail

Bear Canyon Trail

Santa Catalina Mountains

Control Road

Charouleau Gap Road

Peppersauce Campground

Red Ridge Trail

Public safety risks due to localized flash flooding in the Santa Catalina Mountains. Closures are within the following: Sabino Canyon Rec. Area, Pusch Ridge Wilderness, Central & Northern Santa Catalina Mountains. Please visit our Facebook for more info. ➡️https://t.co/fWIozhlcYy — Coronado NF (@CoronadoNF) August 13, 2021

Road Closures In Pima County

Several roads are closed across Pima County. To see an updated list, click HERE.

Keeping Your Pets Safe

The Pima Animal Care Center, already dealing with an overflowing shelter , is offering the following tips to keep pets safe during storms.

Upload pet’s photo and profile to www.lost.petcolove.org . Should your pet become lost, you will be notified if your pet would enter a shelter.

Keep pets indoors.

Buy a lock or carabiner clip for gates. Wind can easily blow gates open, allowing pets to get out.

Check your yard for areas where pets might be able to escape. Patch up any holes in fences. Pets can make small holes much bigger and use them to escape.

Make sure your pet’s microchip is up to date. Pet owners can do it for free by going HERE

Place a collar on your pet and include a tag that has up-to-date information. Both can be purchased in the store located in PACC’s lobby.

Write your phone number on the collar using a permanent marker.

Tips on reuniting with a lost pet are HERE .

First Alert Forecast

MONDAY NIGHT: 70% rain/storm chance with an overnight low in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 10% rain/storm chance. Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

To see more on the forecast, visit the KOLD weather page.

Monsoon 2021 Gallery

Monsoon 2021 has been one for the record books with both plenty of rain and damage.

While staying safe, we would love to see your weather video and photos. You can share them with us by going to https://widgets.burst.com/3fca9844

