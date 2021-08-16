Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Man climbs Phoenix radio tower, starts a 2.5-hour standoff

The man was taken into police custody after he was medically assessed by paramedics.
The man was taken into police custody after he was medically assessed by paramedics.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (AP) - Authorities say a man who climbed to the top of a Phoenix radio tower came down uninjured after a 2.5-hour standoff.

The name of the man wasn’t immediately released Sunday, Aug. 15.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the man descended on his own after negotiations with police.

Multiple technical rescue teams, firefighters, paramedics, police officers and special assignment crews worked together to ensure a successful outcome.

The man was assessed medically by fire department personnel once down from the tower. He was then taken into police custody. Police say when officers initially responded, the man made some statements indicating he wanted to hurt himself.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

A woman and her dog were stranded in a flooded wash on Camino de la Tierra on Saturday night,...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Flash Flood Watch in effect until Tuesday; Watch dramatic swift-water rescue
Protesting vaccines outside of TMC
Hundreds gather outside of Tucson Medical Center protesting mandatory vaccines
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Police believe father, daughter killed in gas line explosion in Coolidge
2 dead, 30 people rescued from rooftops in Gila Bend due to heavy floods
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
Taliban sweep into Afghan capital after government collapses

Latest News

Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace
Jimenez has helped hundreds of people get back on their feet and get a roof over their heads....
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Tucson housing counselor helps others get back on their feet
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Kabul airport plunges into chaos as Taliban patrols Afghanistan capital
Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey issues order to strengthen enforcement against vaccine mandates