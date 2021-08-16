PREVIEW: Is your child’s school making the grade?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The AzMerit scores are coming in across Arizona.

While they won’t be released to the public yet, some school districts are getting a sneak peek.

KOLD Chief Investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos talked with one local district to find out how much the pandemic impacted the students and their scores.

Catch her exclusive report on KOLD News at 6 p.m. You can watch it live at www.kold.com/live

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.