Woman, dog rescued from rushing flood waters after monsoon rain

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman and her dog are safe after a dramatic swift water rescue Saturday, Aug. 14, at Camino de la Tierra just south of River Road in Tucson.

Rushing water nearly covered the car windows as the woman and her dog sat on the roof waiting for help. Fire crews from the Northwest Fire District and Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene around 8 p.m.

Northwest Fire says the water was too deep and moving too fast for them to reach the car on foot. Nearby power lines made it impossible for the helicopter to help in the efforts. Officials say a ladder was used to extend a life vest and rescue ring to the woman. She and her dog were then pulled to safety.

Residents living in the nearby neighborhood say drivers go into the flooded wash often.

“The barricades are up and all the sudden a car goes down that road and disappears. So, I know they cross the barrier,” said Robert Cordova.

Robin Randall lives up the street and walked over to the wash as the water rescue was underway.

“I peeked out and it was like popcorn lights everywhere,” said Randall.

Neighbors say they hope people will think twice about driving through the flooded wash.

“Is this something you can avoid? Somebody having a heart attack is not avoidable. That was avoidable. Really weigh what is more important. For you to get somewhere really fast or for you to live. I don’t think people think about the consequences of their behaviors,” Randall said.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department and Tucson Police Department also contributed to the rescue effort.

