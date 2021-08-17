Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances stick with us... for now!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:04 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The storms that moved through overnight are moving out as we speak. This afternoon, storm chances highest in areas that didn’t see a lot of activity this morning, mainly areas south and east of Tucson. Spotty to scattered storms possible Wednesday, before chances wind down at the end of the week as our temperatures climb back to almost 100 degrees!

TUESDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: 20% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with lows in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain/storm chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s.

