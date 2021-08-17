Fry’s gives $1 million to vaccinated Tucson employee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson Fry’s Food Stores leader recently won $1 million in a company-wide initiative by Kroger to encourage employees to get vaccinated.

The company announced on Monday it had awarded the money to Rey Rocha, who manages the Fry’s on Grant Road.

Fry’s President, Monica Garnes, surprised him at work with the check on Monday morning.

“The safety of our associates and the community has been our primary concern throughout the pandemic,” Garnes was quoted as saying. “We are thrilled to present one of our store leaders with a $1 million prize for his decision to get vaccinated and help Arizona move forward in the fight against COVID-19.”

Through the Community Immunity Giveaway, the company offered employees and customers the opportunity to get at least one dose of the vaccine at a Kroger Family Company, or by a company healthcare professional, or at another location as an employee.

As a reward, those customers were eligible to win one of five $1 million checks or free groceries for a year.

