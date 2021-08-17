Gov. Ducey strengthens enforcement against vaccine mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey is calling for stronger enforcement against vaccine mandates as new infections and hospitalizations continue to rise in our state.

What does this means for vaccine mandates that are already in place?

Tucson Mayor and City Council made actions Friday to require all city employees to be vaccinated.

″This is a condition of employment. That’s how we’re moving forward with it and we don’t believe Ducey even has the legal authority to step in the middle of that,” Council member Steve Kozachik said.

Ducey’s executive order goes against this action.

“We encourage all Arizonans to get the vaccine. It’s safe, effective and free. But getting it is a personal choice, and we will not allow discrimination based on vaccination status,” the order reads.

Ducey adds that any official violating his order will be punished by a class 3 misdemeanor or face legal action.

However, a statement sent to KOLD News 13 by a city attorney addressed to the mayor and city council says that the executive order has no effect on the actions taken by the Mayor and Council.

“It doesn’t mean anything as far as our action’s concerned because he doesn’t have the legal authority to charge us with misdemeanor,” Kozachik says.

Tucson employees have until the end of the week to get vaccinated, if they don’t they are suspended five days without pay.

Meanwhile, a requirement for county healthcare workers to be vaccinated was on the table for the Pima County Board of Supervisors meeting.

Supervisors were in session as Ducey’s order came down.

Supervisor Matt Heinz says he is not surprised by Ducey’s action.

″This man is hell-bent on endangering people and I mean frankly, I guess it’s not pre-meditated murder, but it’s certainly some kind of negligent manslaughter,” Heinz said.

This is the second time the board has discussed a vaccine requirement for county healthcare workers.

“I’m really disappointed in the board. I’m really disappointed in the members of the county. And look, if you’re unvaccinated, get vaccinated or stay home,” Heinz said.

The board decided to continue the discussion for requiring vaccine for Pima County healthcare workers until their next session, Sept. 7.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.