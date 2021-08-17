One shot near Irvington and Country Club

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to the scene of a shooting, which injured one, on Monday, Aug. 16.

Tucson police officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a bus stop near Irvington Road and Country Club Roads.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, officers said.

As of Monday evening, police had made no arrests in the shooting.

