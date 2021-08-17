Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

One shot near Irvington and Country Club

A man was found shot at a bus stop on Monday.
A man was found shot at a bus stop on Monday.(Gray News)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:33 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities responded to the scene of a shooting, which injured one, on Monday, Aug. 16.

Tucson police officers said they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds at a bus stop near Irvington Road and Country Club Roads.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, officers said.

As of Monday evening, police had made no arrests in the shooting.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her dog were stranded in a flooded wash on Camino de la Tierra on Saturday night,...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Severe thunderstorm watch for most of Arizona until 12 a.m.
Protesting vaccines outside of TMC
Hundreds gather outside of Tucson Medical Center protesting mandatory vaccines
Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey takes aim at Tucson vaccine requirement for city employees
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Police believe father, daughter killed in gas line explosion in Coolidge
2 dead, 30 people rescued from rooftops in Gila Bend due to heavy floods

Latest News

One suspect was found in a residential area.
Three men bail out of SUV in Phoenix after leading DPS on high-speed chase
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Sources: US to recommend COVID vaccine boosters at 8 months
Less students passed the AZM2 test in 2021
KOLD Investigates: Is your child’s school making the grade?
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Tropical Storm Fred makes landfall in Florida; Haiti braces for Grace