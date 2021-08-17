Pesky weeds growing out of control amid monsoon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As green landscape spreads across the region, so does another pesky problem that homeowners can’t seem to escape this monsoon season. One landscaping company said the record-breaking rain has resulted in fast-growing weeds and high demand for landscapers.

“We had a dry winter and there were virtually no weeds popping up in the spring and all of a sudden, the weeds have just been going crazy, popping up,” said Gabriel Lobato, owner of La Cholla Landscaping.

Lobato said landscapers and homeowners almost got complacent over the past year because of the lack of rain and lack of weeds. Instead of letting the problem get out of hand, he suggests acting fast by applying a pre-emergent.

“What that’s going to do is it’s going to go down into the ground and it’s going to kill the seedlings as soon as they sprout and it’s going to help minimize some of those weeds to sprout up,” Lobato said. “That will give you some residual effects that will last a few months.”

The product works even better if it rains, because the water helps push the chemicals deep into the soil to reach the seedlings.

Pre-emergents can be found in either a granule or liquid form at hardware stores. If you do not feel comfortable applying the chemical yourself, Lobato said you may have to wait weeks to get a landscaping appointment because of the high demand.

“It’s been really busy, sometimes we feel bad because everyone’s demand has really picked up with landscaping and so the wait time for customers is probably not the most ideal for them,” Lobato said. “It could be anywhere from a couple of days to a week, at worst it could be two to three weeks.”

Lobato said weeds aren’t the only landscaping issue they’re dealing with. He said uprooted trees are another problem because the soil is so soft from the monsoon. He said it’s important to get your trees pruned by a licensed professional, so they aren’t too top heavy.

“You want to find a company that’s licensed and insured because especially if it’s a large tree and if someone is going to climb up it, and they fall off, you want to make sure that company is insured so your property insurance isn’t needed,” Lobato said.

If you’re interested in reaching out to a landscaping company, Lobato said it could cost anywhere from $58 to more than $200 based on the size of the property.

