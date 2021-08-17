Pima County employees offered incentives to get vaccinated

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting more money and more time off, the Board of Supervisors announced Monday, Aug. 16.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to give vaccinated employees $300 and three days off. Employees who got the vaccine before then will also get the incentives as a reward.

Supervisors at a meeting last week discussed requiring vaccines for health care workers, but the proposed mandate was voted down 4-1.

County leaders are also considering establishing punishment for employees who refuse the vaccine, such as increased health insurance costs, and will discuss that at a Sept. 7 meeting.

According to the county, it has 6,800 employees. Vaccinated employees can get a card that says, “I am vaccinated against COVID-19,” from the county’s Human Resources Department.

As of Aug. 13, supervisors said more than 2,700 employees have requested the card, and there may be more vaccinated employees who haven’t requested the card.

The county already offers employees several incentives for the vaccine, including up to an hour and a half of paid work time required for each shot, paid sick time for side effects of the vaccine, less restrictive travel guidelines and qualification for a $5 savings on health insurance premiums every two weeks.

