Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pima County employees offered incentives to get vaccinated

A vaccine is prepped.
A vaccine is prepped.(WLBT)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County employees who get vaccinated against COVID-19 are getting more money and more time off, the Board of Supervisors announced Monday, Aug. 16.

Supervisors voted 3-2 to give vaccinated employees $300 and three days off. Employees who got the vaccine before then will also get the incentives as a reward.

Supervisors at a meeting last week discussed requiring vaccines for health care workers, but the proposed mandate was voted down 4-1.

County leaders are also considering establishing punishment for employees who refuse the vaccine, such as increased health insurance costs, and will discuss that at a Sept. 7 meeting.

According to the county, it has 6,800 employees. Vaccinated employees can get a card that says, “I am vaccinated against COVID-19,” from the county’s Human Resources Department.

As of Aug. 13, supervisors said more than 2,700 employees have requested the card, and there may be more vaccinated employees who haven’t requested the card.

The county already offers employees several incentives for the vaccine, including up to an hour and a half of paid work time required for each shot, paid sick time for side effects of the vaccine, less restrictive travel guidelines and qualification for a $5 savings on health insurance premiums every two weeks.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman and her dog were stranded in a flooded wash on Camino de la Tierra on Saturday night,...
LIVE STORM BLOG: Severe thunderstorm watch for most of Arizona until 12 a.m.
Protesting vaccines outside of TMC
Hundreds gather outside of Tucson Medical Center protesting mandatory vaccines
Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey takes aim at Tucson vaccine requirement for city employees
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the fire happened around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15.
Police believe father, daughter killed in gas line explosion in Coolidge
2 dead, 30 people rescued from rooftops in Gila Bend due to heavy floods

Latest News

Gov. Ducey strengthens enforcement against vaccine mandates
Gov. Ducey strengthens enforcement against vaccine mandates
Three school districts in southern Arizona are requiring masks for all students and staff.
Catalina Foothills, Amphi to require masks starting Tuesday, Aug. 17
Gov. Doug Ducey
Gov. Ducey takes aim at Tucson vaccine requirement for city employees
Gov. Ducey strengthens enforcement against vaccine mandates
Gov. Ducey strengthens enforcement against vaccine mandates